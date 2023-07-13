Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid feels disappointed by Jiya Shankar's actions; Find out what went wrong

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 26: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants are delivering interesting content by showcasing their unfiltered personalities. Each episode presents new surprises and keeps the audience eagerly awaiting the next episode. Bigg Boss OTT 2's interesting episodes showcase the unpredictable nature of the show, making it a must-watch. In the 26th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, differences arose between close friends Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid after which the latter felt disappointed by Jiya's behavior. Keep reading to know what went wrong.

Jad Hadid feels disappointed because of Jiya Shankar:

As the 26th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began, it was seen that Jad Hadid asked Jiya Shankar if he could use some space in her area to keep his belongings. However, Jiya declined, stating that she needed her stuff every day and couldn't move it elsewhere. Jad later shared this conversation with Avinash Sachdev, expressing his belief that Jiya had developed an attitude since becoming the house captain. Avinash advised Jad that a captain should be humble and understanding, to which Jad agreed.

During the captaincy task, Jiya removed Jad from the race, accusing him of playing a diplomatic game. Later, Avinash Sachdev questioned Jad if he was upset with Jiya, and Jad explained that he wasn't mad, but when Jiya was present, he stated that if someone considered him diplomatic, it was their opinion and it didn't bother him. Avinash advised Jiya not to discuss the issue with Jad at that moment as he was upset. Jiya later approached Jad to ask if he was angry with her, and he expressed disappointment but said it didn't matter and walked away. Jiya felt let down by Jad's reaction, but Falaq Naazz tried to explain to Jiya that Jad was hurt because it was the first time she went against him.

Falaq Naazz attempted to convince Jad to take his time but not to stay angry. Jad shared his feelings, mentioning how he considered Jiya like his daughter but felt she didn't deserve it. He explained that Jiya ranked him 9th in a previous task, and now she had a chance to prove their bond. Later, Jiya decided to talk to Jad. He expressed how she can't expect him to smile after what she had done. Jad stated that Jiya chose Avinash over him, whereas he had always chosen her. He questioned what he hadn't done for her and mentioned how Jiya chose Avinash only to prove her friendship.

Jiya tried to explain that she didn't betray him and that the captaincy decision was separate. She expressed her hurt over his new friendship with Bebika Dhurve. Jad told Jiya that he didn't appreciate what she did to him and he was shocked by her decision to remove him from the captaincy race. He stated that it was okay now since her relationship with Avinash had been proven.

Jiya lost her composure and reminded Jad Hadid how he considered her like a daughter, yet he was reacting in this manner. Jiya mentioned, "I don't have a father and I know what it means. I never called someone father and I have never given that position to anyone in my life and I gave it to you. You have a daughter and I don't have a father, that's the difference."

Jad explained that he had kept his feelings to himself many times to keep Jiya happy, and she mentioned doing the same. Jiya then revealed, "Jiya Shankar. Shankar is not my father's name. Shankar is not my last name. I don't use my father's name." After a lengthy discussion, Jiya walked away, visibly emotional. Eventually, Jad consoled her.

