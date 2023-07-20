Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid is facing this MAJOR issue in the house; feels isolated

Bigg OTT 2 is on a roll. In the recent episodes, a new captaincy task was introduced where contestant Elvish Yadav was made the dictator and was promised captainship on successful completion of the said task. Loyal Bigg Boss fans know for a fact that captaincy tasks are incomplete without drama. This task too had its fair share of tiffs and controversies. Elvish locked horns with Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. In the middle of the task, contestant Jad Hadid was seen confiding in Bebika Dhruve about being an outcast and fed up with his translation issues. Here’s what happened.

Jad Hadid confides in Bebika Dhruve

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid was seen confiding in Bebika Dhruve about his translation issues. Jad hails from Middle-east and has been facing translation issues since the first episode. Jad expressed to Bebika, ‘ I am low on energy, I have never seen this much drama in my life, I am trying to absorb it’. Bebika tried cheering him up while Jad further adds ‘ Every time I sit in a group, they speak in Hindi, I am tired of asking for a translation, They won't care, I am drained out, I know it's not my show’. Upon which, Bebika asked him to get back on track. The Lebanon model and actor further added that’ I know I do not belong to this show, I am genuinely trying hard but I know this place isn't for me, At the end of the day one of you guys will win , not me as I am not a Indian’.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, including wild card entrants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

