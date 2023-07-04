Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid pleads for forgiveness and promises to change himself

Drama continues to unfold inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as contestants reveal their true colors while trying to play fair keeping an eye on the prize. Jad Hadid recently found himself embroiled in controversy and drama, leading to a highly charged Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The typically cheerful host Salman Khan expressed his disappointment and admonished Jad for his inappropriate behavior towards fellow contestant Bebika. It all happened when Jad showed his butt to her during a fight.

Jad Hadid apologises to audience

Recognizing the gravity of his actions, Jad Hadid was witnessed engaging in physical activities such as cycling and working out in the garden area, taking a moment to introspect and offer a heartfelt apology. Demonstrating sincerity and remorse, Jad pleaded for forgiveness from the audience for his behavior and indecent gestures directed at Bebika acknowledging his mistakes. Displaying humility, he bowed down and made a solemn pledge to never repeat such misconduct, vowing to approach the game with a renewed sense of enthusiasm.

Furthermore, the Turkish model expressed deep gratitude towards Salman Khan for serving as a guiding light throughout his captivating and transformative journey within the Bigg Boss OTT house. “A lot of things happen in a spur, and sometimes you don’t realize what is right and what is wrong. You need someone to tell you and get the third person prospective and I think Salman gave me that point of view. I have now understood what went wrong and will change now on. Please accept my apology my beautiful janta. You will see a new version of mine now on!" added Jad.

With tensions running high and emotions running deep, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house continues to captivate viewers as Jad Hadid's plea for forgiveness sets the stage for a potential turning point in his journey. As the show progresses, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing whether Jad's remorseful demeanor and promises of change will be enough to rebuild his relationships within the house and secure his spot in the competition. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

