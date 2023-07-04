Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid teases Avinash Sachdev over his bond with Falaq Naazz; Is something brewing?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E17: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has managed to hook viewers because of its controversies, heated arguments, and relentless entertainment. Within just two weeks of airing, the show has showcased a whirlwind of emotions, from genuine friendships to fake alliances, keeping the audience thoroughly engaged. In the 17th episode, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar playfully embarrassed Avinash Sachdev, leaving him blushing, as they teased him about his strong bond with close friend Falaq Naazz.

Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar tease Avinash Sachdev:

It all started when Avinash Sachdev showered praises for Falaq Naazz as she cooked delicious food, which reminded Avinash of his mom. Avinash hugged Falaq as he tasted the food and continued to compliment her efforts. Jad, who was present there, also praised Falaq for cooking lip-smacking delicacies. When Jad asked if she had tasted the food, Falaq revealed she hadn't. Avinash was then seen feeding Falaq while Jad kept looking at them.

During a conversation, Jad Hadid brought up the topic of Avinash's connection with Falaq and said, "It just crossed my mind that in the kitchen, when you were talking and expressing yourself, you just mirrored the picture of your mom and Falaq." While Avinash attempted to explain why he compared Falaq's food to his mom, Jad then continued, "I loved how you expressed this feeling of joy." Avinash gets shocked by Jad's observation. Jad added, "What I noticed, was her smile, and there was a spark." Jiya also agreed with Jad and kept saying "yes". Jad clarified that he had only thought of mentioning it because they were the only three present at the moment.

Jiya Shankar then told Avinash, "It looks like there is something." Avinash said, "I have never thought about it. It's not in my head yet." Jad and Jiya laughed as Avinash said, "yet" and hinted at a possibility. Avinash then told Jad and Jiya that he praised Falaq because she cooked the same food as his mother would have cooked. Avinash too laughed it off and said, "There is too much going on. I get carried away with food."

Later, Avinash Sachdev told Jad, "You guys were so evident." Jad then enquired about what Avinash was talking about. Avinash continued, "After what you guys told me about Falaq when she came there, I asked her if she had dinner. She came in, and we both started arguing. I could see from the side, you guys were smiling. I was uncomfortable. It was the first time I was uncomfortable, it is because of you guys. You embarrassed me." Jad then pulled Avinash's leg and teased him that he must have thought about their chat while talking to Falaq, and maybe that made him feel uncomfortable. Jad continued, "The way she (Falaq) looks at you, you would not look at it that way because you are already in it." Jad teased Avinash and said, "You weren't embarrassed, you were shy."

