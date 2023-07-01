Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid's comment on Akanksha Puri leaves Pooja Bhatt furious; Can you guess what he said?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E14: Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 once again captivated viewers with its blend of controversial fights and intriguing tasks. The shocking and unexpected nature of these stunts left viewers both entertained and astonished. In the 14th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, the drama and entertainment reached a new level as the contestants took on bizarre stunts assigned by their fellow housemates.

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's kiss:

During a task assigned by Bigg Boss, team black (Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz) and team white (Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan) were pitted against each other. As part of the challenge, Avinash Sachdev, representing team Black, dared Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid from team White to share a 30-second kiss. Surprisingly, both Akanksha and Jad gracefully accepted the dare, locked lips for the designated time, leaving their fellow housemates astounded.

Jad Hadid comments on Akanksha Puri:

After their kiss, Jad Hadid whispered to Avinash Sachdev, "She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." Avinash and Falaq burst into laughter upon hearing Jad's comment. However, Pooja Bhatt, who happened to overhear the conversation, became furious at Jad. She confronted him, saying, "I'm sorry, but you're a b***h if you're saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much." Jad responded by telling Pooja that Akanksha was shivering during the kiss. Pooja, filled with anger, retorted, "Obviously, what would a girl do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? That comment was not in order. I'm sorry I disapprove of it. Not cool. Not cool at all. You don't say that."

Jad defended himself, claiming that his opinion about Akanksha's kissing ability was merely his own perspective. Pooja Bhatt then told Jad, "You don't tell us about your opinion, tell her instead." Jad retorted to Pooja's confrontation, "I was not telling you, you overheard." Pooja then called out Jad for his boy talk and said, "I thought you were a man and not a boy."

