Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar breaks down on hearing nasty comment about her and Jad Hadid's relationship

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E23: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, with Salman Khan as the host, has become a fan-favourite season of the show. As announced by Salman, owing to its popularity, the show has got two weeks extension. Both the makers and contestants are putting in their best efforts to keep the audience engaged by delivering thrilling content. The 23rd episode, which was the weekend ka vaar episode, successfully captivated the viewers' attention from start to finish.

Terence Lewis introduces a task:

Terence Lewis made a special appearance on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. He entered the house to meet the contestants and conducted an engaging task. In the task, comments were displayed on screens, and the contestants had to guess who made those comments about them. If they guessed correctly, they had to pour dirty water on the person's face. During the task, Jiya Shankar was called forward and asked to guess who had made a comment about her. The comment was, "3 captain ke andar yeh mamla aaya hi nahi aur yeh aapka first mamla hai? Lagta hai ki chaaron mei se ek ch***ya vohi hi hai." Jiya called Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan as she thought they must have made the comment about her. However, her guess was wrong.

Jiya Shankar's emotional outburst:

Another comment was flashed for Jiya Shankar which was, "X - Jad mujhe yehi kehta tha, Jiya meri beti jaisi hai yeh. Daughter daughter bolke be*****d. Y- Dekho gesture se daughter toh nahi bol sakta koi bhi." Jiya lost her calm after reading the comment and called it 'disgusting.' She said, "I feel disgusting. Whoever has said this, it is disgusting." Jiya broke down into tears and called Bebika Dhurve as she thought Bebika must have made this comment. However, Jiya's guess was wrong. Jiya then called Avinash Sachdev but failed again. Though it was not shown to Jiya but the comments were made by Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

Later, Avinash and Jiya explained to Jad Hadid the meaning behind the comment, which made Jad lose his temper upon realizing its true intent. Jiya then asked Manisha Rani if she was the one who made the nasty comment, but Manisha denied it. Jad expressed his frustration regarding the comment, while Abhishek Malhan tried to explain to Jad that he had a similar conversation with the other housemates but didn't make that particular comment. Abhishek also admitted to Jiya that he discussed the same topic but didn't make the comment in question. Now, since both Manisha and Abhishek have denied making the comment, it will be interesting to see what happens when Jad and Jiya discover the truth.

Stay connected with Pinkvilla for the most recent updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: What happened which led to Jad Hadid's emotional outburst?