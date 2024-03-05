Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar embraces natural beauty and promotes no-makeup life

Jiya Shankar, known for her undeniable beauty and captivating looks, recently shared a post where she is seen celebrating her natural beauty, accepting her flaws, and showcasing her appearance without any filters or makeup. The actress, who has been seen slaying at various events and gatherings with her perfect personality, boldly broke beauty standards by sharing her no-filter look on social media.

About Jiya Shankar’s bold post on beauty standards

Jiya Shankar recently smashed conventional beauty standards with an unfiltered post, appearing without makeup or filters. In this post, she embraces her natural beauty and raises the bar for beauty standards. Alongside the picture, she shared a note, that read, “No makeup, no filter, and I absolutely love it.” This post highlights her boldness in challenging stereotypes.

Jiya Shankar embracing her skin issues

Jiya Shankar also openly discussed her natural appearance and embraced her flaws. Along with her unfiltered selfie, she shared a note addressing her skin issues, stating, “I don’t care about our beauty standards. Yes, I have acne, acne scars, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, dark circles (also a birthmark right in the middle of my forehead), and that’s what brown skin looks like for most of us.”

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant mentioned her skin-related issues to provide a reality check and reveal the truth behind cameras and makeup. By sharing this, she has shattered the illusion of having perfect skin. Later in the post, she encourages everyone who might feel insecure or demotivated about their appearance, writing, “Don’t let anybody define beauty for you! You’re beautiful just the way you are!” The Meri Hanikarak Biwi actress concluded her note by challenging the narrow perceptions of beauty standards.

Jiya Shankar’s journey in industry

Jiya Shankar, an Indian actress, has gained recognition for her roles as Dr. Iravati, aka Ira Pandey, in the comedy-drama series Meri Hanikarak Biwi and as Susheela Ruhail Solanki in the SAB TV comedy series Kaatelal & Sons. She also appeared in Pishachini. Apart from her acting career, she has undertaken hosting duties on Good Night India. Shankar participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has made an appearance in a Marathi movie.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: Kavya discovers perfect escape from Badi Amma’s trap