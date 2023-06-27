Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar experiences panic attack during nominations; Find out what happened

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E10: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is delivering a dose of pure entertainment with its engaging episodes. The unpredictable twists and turns, emotional breakdowns, and unexpected alliances are adding spice to the already intense atmosphere. From high-voltage arguments to interesting tasks, the show is keeping viewers hooked. In the 10th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the contestants performed the nomination task when Jiya Shankar's emotional breakdown grabbed attention.

Jiya Shankar experiences panic attack:

During the intense nomination task, Avinash Sachdev took a shocking step by nominating Jiya Shankar. He accused Jiya of ignoring their friendship and favoring Palak Purswani's company instead. Avinash claimed that Jiya had forgotten him and Falaq Naazz while continuously spending time with Palak. Furthermore, he labelled Jiya as an "opportunist" who couldn't handle the truth against her and didn't trust her friends.

In a twist of events, Jiya Shankar retaliated by nominating Avinash, expressing her deep disappointment and stating that they once shared a strong connection, but Avinash had shattered her trust. After a few minutes from this, Jiya got teary-eyed and then immediately suffered a panic attack. Despite the best efforts of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui to console her, Jiya struggled to control her emotions. Jiya continuously requested Bigg Boss to let her out of the activity area and said, "I can't breathe."

Watch this video-

As the nomination task was almost over, the activity area door got opened and Jiya rushed towards the washroom while crying. Akanksha Puri, Jad, Abhishek, Manisha, and Aaliya followed her, attempting to provide solace and support during this. Later, Jiya confided in Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid that she never expected Avinash will break her trust and nominate her. Jiya expressed that she was wrong and that she trusted Avinash. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know the latest updates of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

