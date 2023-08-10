Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar evicted mid-week ahead of grand finale; Here are the 5 finalists

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 grand finale is just around the corner, with only four days left! Out of the many contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house, only a handful made it to the show's final stage. Initially, 15 contestants took part in the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. However, after surviving more than 55 days in the Bigg Boss house, only 6 were able to secure a spot in the finale week. The top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar were in the danger zone of facing eviction just before the grand finale.

Jiya Shankar gets evicted mid-week:

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the 6 remaining contestants will be seen participating in a task that involved a large memory calendar set up in the garden area. Bebika Dhurve will be the first to check the large calendar. As she turned the pages, it revealed memories of all the housemates, starting from the show's premiere on June 17 until the current date. The calendar featured pictures of all those who had been evicted during their time in the house. This task was part of a travel-themed day. The contestants became quite emotional as they looked at the memories, but the moment was soon interrupted when a twist in the task was revealed.

As Bebika was getting close to the last page, an unexpected announcement was made. It turned out that the picture of the evicted contestant would be revealed on the calendar's final page. Bigg Boss then called upon one of the participants to step forward and flip through the calendar's pages. Abhishek Malhan offered to do it and turned to the last page. As he turned to the last page, everyone found out that it was Jiya Shankar was eliminated.

Jiya Shankar eliminated:

In the end, there was another announcement confirming the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, and Bebika Dhurve. It was also revealed that Jiya’s eviction comes after she received the lowest number of votes among the nominated contestants. Jiya, for her part, accepts the decision and exits with a smile. Before leaving, she thanked all the housemates and Bigg Boss for the journey she had on the show.

Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is scheduled to happen on August 14, Monday and can be watched on Jio Cinema at 9 pm.

