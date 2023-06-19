Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar makes SHOCKING revelation about Palak Purswani to his ex Avinash Sachdev

The audience's favourite show Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, kicked off with a spectacular start on June 17. On the premiere day, the viewers witnessed several interesting contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. Among them, Avinash Sachdev and his ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani also made an appearance together on the stage of the show. For the uninformed, Palak is also a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and will be joining Avinash and her friend Jiya Shankar, who are already in the house.

Jiya Shankar makes SHOCKING revelation about Palak Purswani:

In the second episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev developed a strong bond and discussed their past connection. Jiya revealed to Avinash that she had always seen him as Palak's boyfriend and had never spoken to him separately. However, Jiya disclosed that Palak didn't reciprocate the same behavior towards her. Avinash asked Jiya with whom Palak kept talking and asked whether it was 'Arora'? Jiya did not deny it.

Further, Jiya shared that whenever she and Palak made plans, Palak would invite the 'third person' or 'Arora', as well and not tell Jiya about it. Jiya revealed she was uncomfortable with the 'third person' or 'Arora's' presence and needed time from him. The actress further revealed that Palak used to lie to her that she didn't call the 'third person' to hang out with them, but it was her who called him. Jiya reveals that it was at this point that Jiya began to have issues with Palak Purswani due to the dishonesty.

During their conversation, Avinash Sachdev mentioned that Palak had gone to the media and talked about their relationship. He expressed his surprise, saying, "Does she think I'm not vocal enough to address the media?" Avinash emphasized that he had never spoken negatively about any of his relationships in front of the media.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free.

