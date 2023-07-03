Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar opens up to Jad Hadid about her toxic relationship; Makes several revelations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 once again brought together a diverse group of contestants who are living together under one roof, cut off from the outside world. Within a few weeks, contestants took the show to a different level, allowing viewers to experience the drama and excitement. Each episode takes an interesting turn keeping the viewers glued to the screen. The viewers are an integral part of the show this season as they take part in live voting for major decisions inside the house. The Salman Khan-hosted show recently saw interesting revelations made by contestant Jiya Shankar.

Jiya Shankar talks about her past toxic relationships

Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Avinash Sachdev engage in a conversation about their previous romantic experiences, specifically focusing on relationships that were toxic, marked by jealousy and obsession. Jia shares her personal story, revealing her involvement in such a relationship, which proved to be a challenging situation to get herself out of. Despite recognizing that her partner was not the right person for her, she admits, "I was so in love that I couldn’t get out. Everyone tried but I just couldn’t. It took me a year to finally leave that behind."

Jiya Shankar's past relationships

Jiya Shankar recently spoke to Pinkvilla about her love life and past relationships. Jiya revealed that her love life has "not been that great." She added, "This generation is a little F****d up. People are confused, I don't know or those are the kind of people I'm meeting, what it is, I have no idea but a lot of women or men can relate with me that this generation is F****d up."

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The contestants who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the past few weeks are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui. The 9 contestants who are currently locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt.

