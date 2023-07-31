Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar receiving a ring from Abhisehk Malhan and more; Weekend Ka Vaar's top 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E44: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming closer to its grand finale, and fans are excited to know the winner of this season. In the latest 44th-weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman Khan took the opportunity to talk to some contestants about their behavior on the show and guided them on the right path. The episode began with a fantastic performance by Emiway Bantai, which boosted the energy of the contestants. Celebrities like Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Verma also appeared on the show to promote their web series Kaalkoot. Comedienne Bharti Singh also brought more entertainment and interesting tasks to the house.

Here are 5 unmissable moments of Bigg Boss OTT 2's 44th episode:

Contestants dedicate songs to each other:

During his guest appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Emiway Bantai played a fun task with the contestants. He asked them to dedicate songs to their fellow housemates. Pooja Bhatt dedicated 'Bhaag Bhaag Sher Aaya' to Bebika Dhurve, and Bebika chose 'Khud Ko Kya Samajta Hai' for Abhishek Malhan. Abhishek jokingly dedicated 'Mai Khiladi Tu Anadi' to Elvish Yadav, and Elvish chose 'Tareefan' for Manisha Rani. Manisha received the song 'Tum To There Pardeshi,' and she dedicated it to Jad Hadid. Jad playfully dedicated 'Humpty Dumpty' to Manisha, comparing her to Humpty and joking about her expectations. Aashika Bhatia picked 'Mai To Hu Pagal" for Manisha. Avinash Sachdev dedicated 'Aisa Zakham' to Bebika, while Jiya Shankar chose 'Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata, Dikhana Bhi Nahi Aata' for Abhishek and danced with him as everyone applauded.

Abhishek schools Manisha for her attitude:

During the episode, Abhishek Malhan took the opportunity to talk to Manisha Rani about her attitude and not listening to others' advice. In a previous task, Jad Hadid named Manisha as the "humpty dumpty" of the house, saying she had a fall after being up. Salman Khan praised Jad for his observation. Both Abhishek and Elvish Yadav scolded Manisha for not paying attention and being overly confident.

They were not happy with her statement, "Aaj ki footage meri," finding it cheap and inappropriate. Later, when Manisha Rani was locked in jail, Abhishek and Elvish talked to Manisha again as true friends, explaining where she is going wrong. They advised her to be real but also listen to others and not repeat mistakes. They emphasized that they are not asking her to change, just to control herself.

Manisha Rani gets jailed:

Salman Khan, along with Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Verma, introduced an interesting task. The inmates had to name who they think is the 'criminal' of the Bigg Boss House and whom they would like to file an FIR against. Bebika chose Elvish, and Pooja chose Manisha, which made Manisha cry due to the harsh words. Avinash also chose Manisha, saying she is a negative influence on others. Jad Hadid selected Aashika, while Manisha chose Pooja. Jiya also picked Manisha, and Abhishek put the FIR on Avinash. As Manisha received the most votes, she was asked to be locked in jail after Salman's exit. She cried because everyone called her fake, but Aashika consoled and supported her, saying, "I love you, you are strong."

Advertisement

Jiya Shankar receives a ring from Abhisehk Malhan:

Comedienne Bharti Singh enters the Bigg Boss house to play a fun game with the contestants. Bharti gives different gifts to the contestants and asks them to give those gifts to the people who need them. She then gives Jiya Shankar a ring and tells her to give it to the person she wants to be in a relationship with. Jiya calls Abhishek Malhan while blushing, and he also blushes as he walks towards her. Abhishek goes down on one knee and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar's finger, surprising everyone in the house. The other contestants cheer and clap for them as they perform this task, and Bharti teases them playfully.

BB Verse task:

In the BB Verse task of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan and Avinash are sent inside the BB Verse. They are given a choice between eggs, curd, and coffee. They need to give up one of the current items from the ration, and the chosen item will be provided only for both of them. The other two items will not be included in the next ration for the house. The duo decides to choose eggs and sacrifice pumpkin.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination: Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from Salman-Khan led show