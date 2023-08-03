Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar to Avinash Sachdev; Why did contestants lash out at Bebika Dhurve?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is only a week away from Grand Finale. The Salman Khan-hosted show enjoyed an extension, post which two contestants entered as wild card entries. While Aashika Bhatia, one of the contestants took her exit from the show a few days back after facing eviction, the other contestant Elvish Yadav has emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Now, in the final few days, another contestant testing everyone's patience is Bebika Dhurve. Recently, many contestants expressed how she is trying to start a conflict without any reason.

Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev on Bebika Dhurve

From the very beginning, Bebika started off on the wrong foot and got into arguments with many of the contestants. From her predictions about everyone to her attitude, not many housemates like her. In one of the recent episodes, Jiya Shankar and Bebika had an argument. After this, Jiya remarked, "Dall-badlu aur paltu!" Later, in conversation with Avinash Sachdev, Jiya brought this up and shared, "Is insaan se baat karna hi bekar hai. Koi hai nahi ladne ko to kisi ke bhi piche lagg rahi hai ye! (There's no point in talking with her (Bebika). Since there's no one to fight with, she will pick up an argument over petty things)" Avinash agreed and shared that he felt the same. Both the contestants seemed annoyed by Bebika's nature of poking her nose into every matter and they wished to have more 'shanti' in the house. With only a few days left to wrap the second season of the show, it seems contestants are disappointed with Bebika.

Take a look at one of the recent promos of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants inside the house

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has 8 contestants; Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev locked inside the house. In the upcoming episode, contestants Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan will be competing against each other to become the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

