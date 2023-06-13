Bigg Boss OTT 2: Krushna Abhishek to host special segments with Salman Khan?

Bigg Boss OTT 2, one of the most sought-after reality shows, will start streaming on Jio Cinema from June 17 onwards. Speculations are going on around the final participants of the show. The confirmed list of contestants is yet to be released. This season of the digital reality show will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan. He took to social media to confirm the news. The first season of this show was hosted by the filmmaker Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the maiden season.

Krushna Abhishek to be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Now, according to ETimes report, Krushna Abhishek who is currently seen as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show will be standing alongside Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2. If reports are to be believed, he will host only the fun segments during the weekend episodes, and on certain occasions, he will be seen with Salman Khan. A source revealed, "Krushna has entertained the audience with his comic timing on various episodes of Biss Boss. Last season, he was seen as the face of Biss Buzz. Now, he will be seen on the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Along with anchoring special segments, he will also on some occasions share stage with Salman Khan."

About Bigg Buzz

For the unversed, Krushna Abhishek along with his wife Kashmera Shah hosted the first season of Bigg Buzz. The weekly show aired first time on October 9, 2022. The show welcomed evicted contestants of Bigg Boss, played games, and interacted with them. Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and others were seen on the show.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek who is currently seen as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show will not be part of the US tour that the team will embark on in July. The show will return for the next season by the end of this year and audience can hope that Krushna Abhishek will return for the next season again.

