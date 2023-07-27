Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt AVOIDS question related to daughter Pooja Bhatt but answers about Alia; Why?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is on a roll, not just for its successful run with respect to its online viewership but also for its fair share of controversies. This season follows up on the massive success of its predecessor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Recently the show made a lot of buzz with its captaincy task which led to contestant Elvish Yadav engaging in heated arguments with contestants Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev. Now as the show is heading towards its grand finale, it's also the time when every contestant is expected to give their best to be in favour of the audience’s final verdict.

This season has many strong contestants like Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Avinash Sachdev. However, there was one more contestant and big celebrity who stood out from the crowd which is none other than Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt. Despite being a senior contestant and making her debut in Indian television, Pooja managed to make her own place in the wild house. However, her father and director Mahesh Bhatt ended up avoiding questions related to her and her game inside the house.

Mahesh Bhatt avoids questions related to Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is heading towards a grand finale as contestants are making an exit one after another. Now, Bigg Boss has announced the Ticket to Finale Task which will be a battle between three teams to make potential viral videos based on the latest happenings in the house. The contestants will be judged by the live voting of the audiences and only one team with the maximum votes will make it to the final round of the Ticket to Finale task.

The show has gained popularity owing to several reasons like Abhishek-Jiya's love angle, Manisha Rani’s drama or Elvish Yadav’s comic antics. But apart from this, the show is also known for the inclusion of the senior contestant Pooja Bhatt who made her debut on the small screen with this show. The 51-year-old was initially perceived as arrogant owing to her Bollywood roots But the talented actress steadily made her own mark on the show. The Sadak fame actively participated in all the matters of the house from giving out her opinion and taking a stand on what she deemed was right to often giving a reality check to other contestants. While Pooja is courting a lot of appreciation for her sound game and personality, her father Mahesh Bhatt was seen avoiding questions related to her. While coming out from the premiere of daughter Alia Bhatt’s movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with wife Soni Razdan, the media began praising Pooja’s game before him. But the popular director avoided questions related to her and eventually said, “Main sirf Alia Bhatt ka fan hoon”.

Take a look at the video here

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema and airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia

