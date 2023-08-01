Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt enters house; Makes daughter Pooja Bhatt emotional with his words

Bigg Boss OTT 2, one of the most talked about shows is currently in its seventh week. With only just two weeks left before the grand finale, Salman Khan hosted the show and surprised the housemates by making them meet their family members. In this family week, each housemate is allowed to welcome one family member. Avinash Sachdev's mother, Abhishek Malhan's mother, and Manisha Rani's father have already entered the house to spend time with them. Now, Mahesh Bhatt enters the house to meet his daughter, Pooja Bhatt. Here's what happened.

Mahesh Bhatt enters Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Mahesh Bhatt enters the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house today. As soon as he enters, the housemates greet him and surround him. Mahesh Bhatt narrates life lessons and shares different advice with them as they listen carefully. After a while as Bigg Boss greets him, Mahesh Bhatt folds his hand in acknowledgment. Pooja Bhatt sarcastically says, "Aap ka introduction kuch zyada time le liya." Mahesh Bhatt hugs his daughter and talks to him which makes Pooja Bhatt emotional and she says, "You're too generous, pops." Then he enters the house and gets amazed at how spacious and beautiful the interior is.

Take a look at Mahesh Bhatt's time inside the house here:

Pooja Bhatt enquires about her cats

As Mahesh Bhatt enters the house and seats on the sofa, other contestants surround him. Pooja Bhatt asks him if he will take tea or coffee, and Mahesh Bhatt refuses to take anything. Then the contestants explain that he has to take something as it's part of their task to offer the guests food from the premium ration or they'll lose. Mahesh Bhatt jokingly says, "Mein toh aaplog ko harane aaya hu, sab se pehle tum ko (points at Pooja Bhatt)." After a little coaxing, he asks for green tea. Avinash Sachdev goes to the kitchen to prepare the tea. Pooja Bhatt then enquires about her cats. Then she goes on to ask about her family. Mahesh Bhatt reveals that Pooja Bhatt's mother is a Bigg Boss fan and watches the show 24X7. He also reveals that her brother has returned from London.

