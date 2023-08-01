Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt tells Pooja 'Alia Bhatt is a big fan of the show,' reveals Shaheen doesn't watch

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is reaching its end, and fans are eagerly waiting to know the winner of the show. In the 7th week of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, contestants are seen welcoming their family members into the house. The contestants' emotions are on a rollercoaster ride as they meet their family members after almost 46 days of surviving in the Bigg Boss house. Among the contestants, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt will have a heartwarming moment as she gets to welcome her father, Mahesh Bhatt, into the house.

Mahesh Bhatt enters Bigg Boss OTT 2 to meet Pooja:

Jio Cinema shared a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on its official Instagram handle where we see Mahesh Bhatt entering the house. As soon as he enters, Manisha Rani touches his feet to take blessings and the filmmaker tells her not to do this. Mahesh Bhatt then tells Pooja, "You have made me feel proud." He continues, "A great leader doesn't create great followers he creates great leaders." Pooja gets emotional and tells him, "You're a generous man." The caption of this promo read, "Like father, like daughter! Now we know where Pooja gets her strength and wisdom from!"

Watch Mahesh Bhatt entering the Bigg Boss house:

While talking to Pooja, Mahesh Bhatt also revealed that Alia Bhatt is a big fan of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He added that Alia, Soni Razdan, and Pooja Bhatt's mother watch the show. Mahesh Bhatt revealed, "Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t have time for all this and Shaheen Bhatt is intellectual so she doesn’t watch Bigg Boss."

Recently, while interacting with the media during Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's promotion, Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her 3 favorite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Alia described Elvish Yadav as a "rocky personality" and said, " He wins hearts. He is very funny. I like him a lot." When it came to Manisha Rani, Alia affectionately dubbed her the "Rani of the show." However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia's heart, as she fondly referred to her as the "Rani of her ghar and parivaar." Bigg Boss OTT 2 grande finale episode will be held on August 13.

