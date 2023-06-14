Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers unveil the FIRST glimpse of the house; Can you guess the theme?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to return with a bang, and the excitement is soaring high as the first look of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been unveiled. As fans eagerly await the show's premiere, the makers leave no stone unturned to tease the audience by sharing a glimpse of everything. From giving a silhouette sneak peek of the 13 contestants to now revealing the first look of the grand Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand house, the makers promise several exciting additions and twists to this new season. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will also return to the screens and will host the OTT edition of Bigg Boss for the first time.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house FIRST look:

Now, the makers have finally dropped the first look of the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, which has left fans stunned. With a captivating design, the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is truly fascinating. Looking at this first glimpse, we assure you that Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is all set to become the battleground for contestants vying for fame, fortune, and the coveted title of the winner. In this picture, we see the dazzling logo of Bigg Boss. Can you guess the theme of the house?

Take a look at Bigg Boss OTT 2 house PIC:

Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

A diverse group of contestants from various walks of life will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house, cut off from the outside world. Jio Cinema recently dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house. The contestants of the show are Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani, Falaq Naaz and more.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The wait for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is almost over, as it is all set to start streaming on OTT platforms from June 17, 2023. The viewers can catch the show anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select, and best of all, it can be enjoyed for free on these platforms.

