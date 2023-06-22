Bigg Boss OTT 2: Maniesh Paul makes host Salman Khan dance for Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 and the show has kept the audience glued to the screen. Only a few episodes have aired, and a lot has already happened. Now, in an exciting turn of events, renowned television host and actor Maniesh Paul is all set to make his grand entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The charismatic entertainer will be joining host Salman Khan as a special guest this weekend, adding an extra dose of wit and charm to the already captivating show.

The popular actor-host, Maniesh Paul who has charmed the audience with his charismatic personality and witty sense of humor, has become a household name in the entertainment industry. Now, he is geared up to bring his unique style and humor to the Bigg Boss house. The show, which has been one of the most trending topics of discussion among fans, is expected to witness a significant boost in its entertainment quotient with Maniesh's presence. Maniesh's presence in the house will be a surprise for the viewers.

While details of his exact role and duration of stay inside the house remain under wraps, speculations are rife that he might take up the mantle of a guest host for a brief period. Or he might enter to grill the contestants. As the weekend approaches, fans of Bigg Boss OTT 2 eagerly await the entry of Maniesh Paul for the entertainment that lies ahead. With his wit, charm, and unparalleled humor, Maniesh is all set to leave his mark on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app. The different contestants who are locked in the Bigg Boss house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

