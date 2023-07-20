Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia have a SHOCKING game plan against Abhishek Malhan; Know here

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 33: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been delivering high-octane drama and entertainment that has kept the viewer's attention hooked. The show continues to surprise and entertain the audience with its twists and turns, and the dynamics among the contestants keep evolving. However, amidst all the drama, some strong friendships have also emerged. Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan were seen bonding closely in recent episodes, and their camaraderie caught the attention of the other contestants. Wild card entrants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav quickly became a part of their close-knit group, and they are often seen spending time together.

Manisha Rani's shocking game plan:

In the 33rd episode of the show, Jiya Shankar was seen playfully flirting with Abhishek while Manisha Rani was present there too. Jiya teasingly asked Abhishek to look at her with love, to which he humorously replied that if he does, he might fall in love with her and have to take a stand for her in arguments. Abhishek teased Jiya that she often argues on the wrong topic, and if he argues for her, he might look bad. The trio shared a good laugh during this. Manisha also gave her advice on love, suggesting that it happens when it's meant to happen. Jiya was seen playfully convincing Abhishek to love her. Abhishek told her that he will answer her question later. Abhishek asked Jiya if the audience would love to watch a love story, and Jiya agreed.

After witnessing this conversation, Manisha Rani shared the details with Aashika Bhatia. She encouraged Aashika to make a love angle with Abhishek and impress him. Manisha informed Aashika that Abhishek wants her to make the first move. Aashika shared that when she asked Abhishek what he looks for in a girl, he mentioned wanting a girl for 24 days only. Taking Manisha's advice, Aashika decided to impress Abhishek. Manisha expressed her dislike for Jiya and encouraged Aashika to take the initiative before Jiya could impress Abhishek. Manisha advised Aashika to wear a traditional Indian suit and dress well to impress Abhishek.

Later, Manisha offered more insights, speculating that Abhishek Malhan might already have a girlfriend outside the house, which could be the reason he's hesitant about getting into a relationship within the show. Despite this, she advised Aashika to have fun and flirt with Abhishek.

Know all the latest information on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 by following Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay REACTS to Bebika Dhurve's proposal