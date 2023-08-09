Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve bond over their past relationships, talk about possessive BFs

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has come to an end. With only a few days left before the Grand Finale, Contestants are keeping no stone unturned to entertain the audience and give their best. With only six contestants left inside the house, the ugly fights and arguments have taken a pause as everyone is eyeing the winning trophy. Recently, two of the contestants, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve were heard opening up about their past relationships inside the house during the live streaming. Both of them made interesting revelations.

Manisha Rani on her first boyfriend wanting to marry her

While having a candid conversation about their relationships, Bebika asked Manisha, "Have there been any dates that you felt were the best?" To this, Manisha replied, "My first relationship was the best. I have had only two relationships and my first one was very special. We were perfect for each other and happy, but our lives weren't on the same page." Then she went on to add what went wrong. She shared, "We were in Kolkata and I was young. He was the eldest son with six siblings and I was the youngest among 7 siblings. He was very keen on marrying me, but at that point, I didn't want want to marry and my focus was career. I wanted to make a career out of my talent. Maybe he would have understood, but you know, a family has expectations from their daughter-in-law. I would have become the best bahu but I wanted to first focus on my dreams."

Take a look at one of the recent promos of the show here:

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani's possessive boyfriends

Manisha also shared that his boyfriend was a bit possessive. He would get angry at the photographers whenever Manisha went for shoots and even restricted her from wearing certain clothes. They knew each other for a long time since Mnisha was in 12th grade. She added, "He did trust me, but he didn't trust the age we were in. So, we had to part ways."After listening to Manisha, Bebika shared, "I also had a boyfriend who was possessive. I had to leave him." Manisha concluded by saying that in their profession they need someone who trusts and understands their work.

