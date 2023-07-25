Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani bursts into tears after Bebika Dhurve does THIS to her during a task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 38: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is now in its 6th week, and the excitement keeps getting better! The competition is getting harder, and the contestants are putting in all their efforts to stay in the game until the end. Each day brings more challenges and drama, making the show even more gripping. The contestants are fighting to survive and make it to the finale. The 38th episode of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show was equally interesting and left jaws dropping.

Bebika Dhurve pushes Manisha Rani:

In the 38th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve had a big argument during a team task. The housemates were split into two groups: the Devil team (with Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Aashika Bhatia, and Jiya Shankar) and the Angel team (with Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev). The Angel team had some rules to follow, like not crying, not raising their voice, or not getting angry. The Devil team's task was to make the Angel team members break these rules. During the task, Bebika pushed Manisha, leading to a heated exchange. Abhishek supported Manisha, and the argument continued after the task was over.

During the task, Bebika Dhurve brought up a past argument with Manisha Rani and accused her of using bad language and mistreating her. Bebika also claimed that Manisha only hangs out with boys and chases after them. Manisha didn't ignore Bebika's accusations and kept denying them. She tried to make peace by hugging Bebika, but Bebika refused, saying she doesn't want such a hug. Bebika further alleged that Manisha built her career by getting involved with boys and called her heartless.

While Manisha tried to hug Bebika again, Bebika forcefully pushed her away, making Manisha cry. Abhishek Malhan came to comfort Manisha and hugged her to calm her down. Bebika kept saying that Manisha is fake, and because of the fight, the Angel team's first rule was broken. Abhishek stood up for Manisha and accused Bebika of pushing her. This led to a heated argument between Abhishek and Bebika, with Malhan accusing Bebika of being aggressive towards Manisha.

After the task, Pooja Bhatt declared the Devil team the winners because Manisha cried and broke the rule. Manisha then explained to Pooja that Bebika got violent and pushed her, which can get people thrown out of the house. Abhishek supported Manisha and told Pooja that Bebika indeed pushed her. This led to a heated argument between Abhishek and Bebika, with Malhan threatening to slap her. Abhishek also urged Pooja not to support Bebika since she pushed Manisha. However, Pooja said that if Bebika had pushed Manisha, Bigg Boss would have intervened.

During the argument, Manisha made a hurtful statement that angered Bebika. Manisha said, "No one will care about you after the show. No one will want to be in a relationship with a girl like you. Your parents must feel ashamed of your behavior."The argument continued, and Bebika accused Manisha of bringing her parents into the fight. Later, Abhishek advised Manisha not to involve her parents. Before sleeping, Manisha was seen crying and apologizing to Bebika's parents through the camera.4

Advertisement

To get the latest and exclusive updates about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Please wait for me outside,' Avinash Sachdev tells Falaq Naazz as she gets evicted