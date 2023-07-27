Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani confesses her love for Elvish Yadav, suggests him not to tell any inmate

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 40: Love is in the air for Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants! In the 40th episode, there were many interesting moments that caught the viewers' attention. But one particular bond that stood out was between Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav. Although they have been close friends until now, they are slowly becoming even closer. After Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar-Abhishek Malhan, Manisha and Elvish's chemistry might become the center of attention. Let's find out what happened in the 40th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and how this new connection started.

Manisha Rani confesses her love for Elvish Yadav:

In the 40th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Bigg Boss introduced the 'Ticket to Finale,' where three teams competed to create viral moments. Team A included Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia, Team B had Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt, and Team C consisted of Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve. The team that could create the best viral moments would win the task, and the audiences got to decide the winner through live voting. During Team C's turn, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani had a casual conversation that led to an interesting revelation.

While talking to Manisha Rani, Elvish admitted that sometimes he playfully thinks she flirts with him, but at other times, he wonders if she has deeper feelings that she's keeping to herself. Elvish expressed that he genuinely wants to know the truth. Manisha blushed and confessed that she likes him a lot as a person and enjoys his behavior. She explained that she flirts with him because she knows he won't flirt back. Elvish then revealed that he only flirts and playfully fights with someone he loves. Manisha asked if he's saying all this to tell her that if she has feelings beyond flirting, she should suppress them. Elvish clarified that they are good as friends.

Elvish asked Aashika Bhatia the same question, wondering if she had feelings for him because she takes care of him. Manisha, who was there at the time, found out that Elvish had asked Aashika about her feelings too. Upset by this, Manisha told Elvish that she would never flirt with him. Later, she straightforwardly told him that she doesn't love him.

Later on, things took a turn. Abhishek Malhan playfully teased Manisha, suggesting that she had fallen in love with Elvish when she saw him in a towel. After the task was done, Manisha opened up to Elvish. She said she admired his confidence and thanked him for making her realize that she loves him. Manisha confessed that she now knows she has feelings for him and asked Elvish if he loves her too. Elvish didn't respond but laughed it off.

Manisha continued talking to Elvish Yadav, expressing that she had realized her feelings for him, but she wanted to wait a few days before telling him. She mentioned that during the task when Elvish brought up the topic, she realized she should be honest about her feelings and not keep them hidden. Elvish asked if she was joking or if she truly liked him. Manisha replied that she didn't even notice when she started liking him. Elvish blushed and walked away. Manisha asked him not to share this with other contestants as it could affect her reputation, but he could tell them after a few days. Later on, they had another heartfelt conversation where Manisha admitted that she didn't realize when her feelings for him began. She also mentioned that Abhishek and Aashika had both noticed that she had genuine feelings for Elvish.

What are your thoughts on Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's bond? Will this relationship grow or fade away? Do let us know in the comment section below!

