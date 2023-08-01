Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani feels lucky to share stage with Mahesh Bhatt; says, ‘Mein jaha se aati hu…’

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in its last few weeks and Bigg Boss loyalists have begun the countdown to see their favorite contestant lifting the winning trophy. The show is currently having family week, where one family member of every contestant is allowed to meet them inside the house. Recently, Manisha Rani's father, Avinash Sachdev's mother, Abhishek Malhan's mother entered the house. Today, during the live streaming, Pooja Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt entered the house. Besides catching up with Pooja, he interacted with every contestant individually.

Manisha Rani gets emotional sharing her background

As Mahesh Bhatt entered the house, he spoke to Pooja Bhatt and all the contestants. After some time, he shared that he would like to speak to everyone individually and sarcastically told Pooja, "Tujh se nahi, tere saath toh baat hota rehta hai." As he seats, all the contestants surround him. He goes on to tell Manisha Rani that there was a TV actress, whose name he couldn't take on the show, but she was a lot like her. Manisha Rani, being her bubbly self interacts with him about everything under the sun. Then she said how lucky she feels to be sharing the stage with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. She further adds, "Mein jaha se aati hu waha ladki ko padhai bhi nahi karne data hai, aur aap and Pooja ji ke saath stage sharna toh next to impossible hai." Mahesh Bhatt also advised her that she should be silent sometimes to listen to her heart.

Take a look at Mahesh Bhatt inside the house:

After Mahesh Bhatt leaves, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani talk about their differences and conflicts in the last few weeks. Pooja explains that she has changed in the last few weeks and is not the same girl anymore who walked into the house. Manisha folds her hands and says, "Sorry agar aapko kuch bura lag gaya toh." Then they hug each other, and Manisha sheds tears and says that it's impossible to achieve all this as she is from a small town. She adds, "Humlog Pooja Bhatt ko TV pe dekhte hai, uske saamne aake, ekghar mein rehna..." Then Manisha hugs Jiya Shankar, who was standing there, and goes on to hug Bebika next.

