Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Lebanon model Jad Hadid; Is love brewing?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 premiered on June 17 with a mindblowing performance by Salman Khan. The host of the second season introduced the list of contestants. It has been only two days since the show premiered, but it is already making headlines for the drama, entertainment, romance, and interesting tidbits that a few contestants shared. It is safe to say this season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Now, a recent promo has surfaced that shows love brewing between two contestants.

Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani's romance

A recent promo released by JioCinema on Instagram shows Manisha Rani claiming that she loves Jad Hadid. The clip begins with Manisha Rani saying, "Hum tumko nahi chodenge. Aur tumse hi mera dil jode hai." Jad Hadid is seen sitting on the couch and asks, "Do you wanna have tea?" Manisha replies, "I have you." The other contestants are seen sitting in the same area and enjoying their conversation. Falaq Naazz laughs, while Aaliya Siddiqui also laughs and claps. Next Jad is seen asking Manisha if she wants to kiss him. To this, Manisha gets excited and jumps in joy, and gives a peck on his cheek. The video is uploaded with the caption, "Is Manisha’s ‘love you to the moon’ too soon? To find out, watch tonight’s episode of #BBOTT2 at 9pm only on #JioCinema. Streaming free."

Watch the promo where Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid here:

Love triangle among Jad Hadid-Manisha Rani-Akanksha Puri

Meanwhile, the Lebanon model, Jad Hadid was also seen flirting with Akanksha Puri. Viewers are confused if Jad is interested in Akanksha or Manisha. Manisha is trying her best to win over him as she is seen getting all dolled up, walking the ramp, and even asking him to choose between him and Akansha. Well, it's time to wait and watch as the drama intensifies and unfolds and viewers learn bout contestants' true feelings.

