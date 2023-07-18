Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani seeks Falaq Naazz's approval to woo Avinash Sachdev; WHY?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has witnessed an unexpected turn of events in the last few days. From the show getting an extension, and wildcard contestants entering the house to contestants getting into arguments with each other, the show never fails to surprise the viewers. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, comedians Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were inside the house to host the show. Now, in a surprising turn of events, the recent episode witnessed Manisha Rani asking Falaq Naazz's permission to flirt with Avinash Sachdev.

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz give clarity

In yesterday's episode, Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev were seen talking about where they stand in each other's lives and how they will take things forward once they are outside the Bigg Boss house. However, Falaq made sure that Avinash should not expect anything from her. She said, "Mera dating wala zone nahi hai. Abhi wo time nahi dena hai kisiki, ye clear hai. Abhi agar sochu bhi toh settle hone ka sochungi. (I am not looking to date anyone right now. And if I think of it, then I would want to settle now)" She also added that she has informed her family as well that she needs at least 3-4 years for herself. Tot his Avinash replied that he got confused and said, "Toh chahte kya ho? (What do you want?)" Jiya, who sitting on Falaq's bed interrupted them and said that Falaq's statements were very confusing. Avinash agreed and the two then school Falaq on how life has changed in the last 30 days and nothing is permanent. They got into an argument and Falaq left the room.

Manisha Rani asks Falaq's permission to flirt with Avinash

Manisha Rani, known for her vibrant personality and unabashed attitude, has never shied away from expressing her feelings on the reality show. After completing a task, Manisha Rani asked Falaq if she has feelings for Avinash. Falaq replied, "No, there is nothing as such. Agar hota toh I will say it." What came next surprised everyone as Manisha admitted, "Since the past few days, I have developed feelings for Avinash. Kya hum uspe line maar sakte hai (Can I flirt with him?)?" Falaq gave a green signal and said, "Khulle aam maro." Further, Manisha clarified that she doesn't want to be a 'kebab mein haddi' and as Avinash approached, she asked him, "I love you Avinash. I'm having these feelings for you. Can I hug you?" A shocked Avinash reacted and said that Manisha developed feelings for him ever since he has grown his beard.

