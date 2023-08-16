Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani visits Abhishek Malhan at hospital; embraces her 'hero'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is now over. The second season of the show witnessed wildcard entrant Elvish Yadav lift the trophy on the Grand Finale night. However, the internet is still abuzz with the memorable performances of the contestants of this season, and the key moments. The top 3 contestants of this season were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani. Although all of the contestants were seen decked up for the Grand Finale, Abhishek Malhan was present briefly as the contestant had to be rushed to the hospital on the morning of the Grand Finale. He returned to the hospital that night after wrapping up the event.

Manisha Rani visits Abhishek Malhan in the hospital

Today, Manisha Rani took to social media to upload a video sharing her hospital visit to check on her friend, Abhishek Malhan. Just a few hours ago, the dancer uploaded a video where she is seen entering Abhishek's hospital cabin and giving him a long hug. As Abhishek lets her go, she continues hugging him and he makes a funny face showing how she is not letting him go of the embrace. Manisha Rani's father is also seen entering the cabin with her daughter and greeting Abhishek's father. The lovely contestant then touches Abhishek's father's feet and hugs him. The video also shows the two fathers and their children interacting as the first runner-up sits on the hospital bed.

Here are some moments from Manisha Rani's hospital visit to meet Abhishek Malhan:

Uploading the video, Manisha Rani shared Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar's track Tu Hi Yaar Mera in the background. She also wrote a heartfelt note with the video mentioning how her friendship with Abhishek Malhan helped her to have a smooth journey inside the house. She wrote, "Hero of BB OTT season 2. Oyyy tune bhale hi trophy nahi jeeta ho, lekin tune pura India ka dil jeeta hai, aur mere liye toh tu hamesha hi winner raha hai. Aur Bigg Boss ne mujhe bohot kuch diya hai, usme se khaas tere jayse dost mila mujhe, agar is season mein tu nahi hota toh meri journey bohot mushkil hoti shayad, auur umeed hai ki hamara dosti hamesha ayese hi rahegi shayad."

Meanwhile, netizens are busy making videos on Manisha Rani's bonding with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, one of the highlights of this season.

