Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani yells at Bebika Dhurve; 'Muh kholti hai toh gutter'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has witnessed its fair share of drama and intense relationships among the contestants. One such dynamic that has taken a sudden turn is the friendship between Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. The two were inseparable since the first episode of the show, but a recent incident has caused a major rift between them. It now seems like it is quite difficult for the best friends to reconcile as today another fight has erupted between them. Read further to know what went wrong between them.

Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve's argument:

The besties of the house, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve have found themselves in a bitter fight since yesterday. The war of words continues today in the kitchen as Bebika is frying puris, Manisha enters and asks her to turn the gas low as the puris are burning and that sets off to another fight as Bebika tells her “Iss ghar mein log zyda jalte hai, khana kya cheez hai”. The argument continues and Manisha gets annoyed and says that Bebika always has something negative to say “Muh kholti hai toh gutter”.

What happened between Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve?

It all started when Jad Hadid was seen hugging Falaq Naazz to tease Manisha Rani while she was cooking. Bebika Dhurve then shared that Jad used to talk more with Falaq in the initial days. Bebika also said that she told Manisha Rani about this. However, Manisha denied being told about it, leading to laughter. Bebika then called Manisha 'diplomatic'. This angered Manisha, who then lashed out at Bebika for speaking without any reason. Bebika passed another comment on Manisha and said, "Game shuru ho rha hai (Game has now started)." This left Manisha furious. She told Bebika that she doesn't want friendship with her as she always goes below the belt, and she won't listen to her statements.

