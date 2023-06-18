Bigg Boss OTT 2: MC Stan calls Puneet Superstar’s content ‘cringe’; Rahul Vaidya’s reaction wins over fans

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kicked off its grand premiere yesterday. Last evening, the audience witnessed a memorable night where the contestants made their entry with energetic performances. The host of the second season, Salman Khan introduced them to the viewers. Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Malhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, and more are part of the contestants' list for this season. Now, it has been reported the show got its first elimination as social media influencer Puneet Superstar got evicted.

MC Stan calls Puneet Superstar's content 'cringe'

On the grand premiere night, the panelist which included personalities from different walks of life- Ajay Jadeja, Sunny Leone, Pooja Bhatt, and MC Stan evaluated the contestant. Puneet Sharma, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, the social media content creator was asked by MC Stan his views on making cringe content. MC Stan asked, "Tumhare content ko public cringe bolta hai, kya bolna hai tumko ispe?" Puneet gives a confident reply that he shows what he is. He said, "Ye aap sahi bolein ho, par mereko jo aata hai mein wahi karta hu, mein kisika copy nahi karta hu." MC Stan then added that he also found Puneet's content 'cringe'.

Watch the video here:

Rahul Vaidya's reaction

Singer Rahul Vaidya who participated in Bigg Boss 14 took to social media to express his opinion on MC stan calling Puneet's content cringe. He shared a clip from 2021 which is from MC Stan's stage performance, and wrote, "MC Stan did u call someone’s content cringe ?? Kay bhau kahi Pan" Fans reacted to his tweet and hailed Rahul for his savage statement. Many wrote that they didn't like Rahul on Bigg Boss 14, but now the singer is winning hearts. One comment reads, "Finally someone has the guts to say it!" Others wrote that they wonder how MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. A few users commented, "Mujhe laga ye fake account hai Rahul ka."



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar becomes first contestant to get ELIMINATED, makes exit within 24 hours