Bigg Boss OTT 2 Midweek Elimination: Aaliya Siddiqui gets evicted from Salman Khan-led show

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is keeping the audience hooked to its sudden twists and turns, and this time the power lies in the hands of the audience. Unlike previous seasons, viewers have the authority to influence the game through real-time voting and decision-making. Their opinions and choices directly impact the fate of the contestants, making it a unique and interactive experience. Keeping up the excitement level high, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 witnesses a sudden eviction that leaves both the housemates and the audience shocked.

Aaliya Siddiqui gets evicted:

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the contestants were seen participating in the nomination task. Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui were nominated to get evicted from the Salman Khan-led show. However, this season as audiences are in power and taking control over the house matters as was said earlier. With janta being the asli boss this season, another huge mid-week twist shakes the housemates as Aaliya Siddiqui gets evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Post this, the viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next twist in the game.

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, during the nomination task, Jiya Shankar suffered a panic attack after Avinash Sachdev nominated her. Jiya confided in Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid that she never expected Avinash will break her trust and nominate her. Jiya expressed that she was wrong and that she trusted Avinash.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

So far, the contestants who got nominated from Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui. The 10 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards, and to stay updated with the happenings from the house, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

