Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens slam Jiya Shankar for THIS act; trend 'Shame on Jiya'

Bigg Boss OTT premiered last month and has been in the news for all kinds of reasons. Recently YouTuber Elvish Yadav and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia entered the show as wild card entrants. It is speculated that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is likely to make a wild card entry on the show.

Safe to say, the captaincy tasks on Bigg Boss have always been entertaining and dramatic. In a new development on the captaincy task, Elvish Yadav was instructed to make other contestants follow up his orders till the buzzer rang. So Elvish ordered Jiya Shankar to get him a glass of cold water. At first, Jiya refused but later, she brought him water mixed with hand wash which angered Elvish. This act of Jiya’s has reportedly not fared well with the contestants and the audiences alike.

SHAME ON JIYA trends on Twitter

During the task, Jiya ended up giving soap-infused water to Elvish Yadav. When Avinash called out Jiya, she said that Elvish was dumb enough to not realise the presence of soap in the water. Later Elvish confronted Jiya and asked her to have the water herself but she refused to accept her mistake and continued provoking him. Elvish said ‘ Ye toh zeher deke maar de mujhe ‘ and Pooja and Jad asked Jiya to accept her mistake and after a while, she apologised to Elvish.

Jiya got criticised on social media for her act. A user on Twitter said, “ If one swallows the water it can lead to swelling on throat and lips, #ShameonJiya “. Another user said, “ Elvish always thinks positively of Jiya but look at her, #ShameonJiya”. Another user said, “ She is mixing handwash and still defending herself,#ShameonJiya”.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on 15 June at Jio Cinema. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. On weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan.

