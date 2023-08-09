Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens spot mobile phone next to Pooja Bhatt, caught on camera or photoshop trick?

With Bigg Boss OTT 2 currently nearing its end and with only a few episodes left, viewers are glued to the screens for the drama that has been unfolding. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, during a double elimination round, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid got eliminated. Now, only 6 contestants are left in the house. While viewers are keeping a close eye on every move of the contestants, the internet is abuzz with pictures that a mobile phone was spotted next to contestant Pooja Bhatt on the couch. The glaring question doing the rounds is whether the contestant using a mobile phone in the house. Let's dive into the truth.

Is Pooja Bhatt using mobile phone inside the house?

The internet is abuzz with pictures that show Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt sitting on the couch, and a mobile phone is spotted next to them. The picture shows them in the garden area. There are many videos also that are explaining that Pooja Bhatt is keeping in touch with the outside world and is using a mobile phone inside the house. Netizens reacted to these posts and commented that Bigg Boss's truth is now out. One user wrote, People who still not believe it's scripted.” Some also took a sarcastic dig at the stunt and wrote, “Mujhe toh lg raha h yeh khud hi JioCinema par apne aap ko vote kr rhe h uss phone se (I think the contestants vote for themselves with the help of this phone).” The picture has also sparked a meme fest on social media.

Take a look at the photo here:

Is the photo edited?

A Twitter account which is dedicated to Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates tweeted the same photo, but the mobile phone is not seen in this image. It seems the photo with the mobile phone surfacing the internet has been edited by someone. Uploading the original photo, the twitter user wrote, "After investigation it was found that the Picture with a Phone besides #PoojaBhatt was edited by someone. #BiggBossOTT2" Reacting to the photo, some netizens thanked the user for bringing out the truth. However, many are still of the opinion that the photo with the mobile phone is original, while this one is edited.

Take a look at the original photo here:

Meanwhile, only a few days are left for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand Finale. The contestants currently locked inside the house are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar.

