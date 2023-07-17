Bigg Boss OTT 2: No elimination-Pooja Bhatt's apology; Weekend Ka Vaar's top 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 30 Weekend Ka Vaar: The second episode of the fourth Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was something special as guests like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nishant Bhat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar made their appearances. From no elimination to Pooja Bhatt apologizing to contestants, here are 5 interesting moments from Weekend Ka Vaar.

No elimination this week

Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia activated the BB Verse. They were asked to point out good characteristics of their own which make them better than each other. This led to Aashika breaking down while defending her position on the show. The contestants named Elvish as the assistant to the captain. Then, Bharti introduced the veto card to allow the captain to overrule decisions, and the evictions for the day are announced, with no one being eliminated.

Pooja Bhatt gives up on contestants

When the contestants were naming Elvish, Pooja Bhatt gave up on the housemates for not humanizing how Aashika was traumatized for the day. She even asked Manisha to listen to her heart. Inside the house, Pooja was seen apologizing to the contestants in an ironic way as the housemates did not show any sympathy to Aashika and were busy naming out Elvish.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's romantic dance

Shriya Pilgaonkar named 8 contestants to do a paper dance task where Jiya and Abhishek were one of the pairs. Others were Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve. During the task, Abhishek and Jiya were seen engaging in romantic glances while completing the paper dance. In the task, Jiya and Abhishek won the task.

Bebika Dhurve gave Manisha Rani 'kadvi zubaan' tag

Contestants were asked to give juices where some specific titles were attached to the juice jars. In the task, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani called each other 'kadvi zubaan' and 'paltu.'

Not only them but also Pooja Bhatt gave Elvish Yadav 'kadvi zubaan' (harsh words), leading to a chain of exchanges among the housemates. Jiya got 'kadvi zubaan', 'boring' and 'ghamandi' from Elvish, while she gave Aashika 'boring' and 'kadvi zubaan' tag. Lastly, Avinash got 'boring' label from Aashika and Abhishek got 'kadvi zubaan' from Falaq.

Pooja Bhatt comforts Aashika

Inside the house, Poja Bhatt was seen comforting Aashika who was still dealing with the aftermath of a past incident. Manisha and On the other hand, Falaq believed Aashika's outburst stemmed from the trolling she faced outside the house.

