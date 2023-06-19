Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani reveals what went wrong between Jiya Shankar and her

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 premiered on June 17 and is already in the headlines because of its contestants. With sudden evictions and unexpected twists and turns, the show has already captivated fans within just two days. This season, the Bigg Boss currency holds significant importance for the contestants' survival in the house. In a surprising twist, the third episode welcomed Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani as new contestants, who entered the house without any Bigg Boss currency.

Palak Purswani reveals what happened between Jiya Shankar and her:

For the uninformed, Palak Purswani will be living in the Bigg Boss house with her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev and former friend Jiya Shankar. The dynamics within the house promise intense moments ahead. During a conversation with Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani made some revelations about Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar. She mentioned that Avinash never liked Jiya in the past, and he often told her to stay away from Jiya when they were in a relationship.

When questioned about her relationship with Jiya, Palak Purswani disclosed that they had been friends for four years and had even worked together on the show Meri Hanikarak Biwi. Palak added, "There were best friends reels made on us, and people called us BFF goals. But suddenly, she ghosted me." Despite confronting Jiya multiple times, Palak never received a satisfactory explanation.

Palak revealed that she had thought about solving her differences with Jiya Shankar on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as she was one of her closest friends. She added, "Our families knew each other. I know her mom, she knows my mom and dad. We used to live at each other's house." Palak admitted that her breakup with Jiya affected her more than her split with ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev.

Palak was saved from getting evicted:

In the same episode, it was seen how Palak was on the verge of getting evicted from the show as audiences chose Akanksha Puri over her. However, Bigg Boss assigned a task to Palak in which she was asked to gather 30, 000 Bigg Boss currency from her co-contestants. Palak successfully gathered the money from all contestants including her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev and was saved from getting evicted. However, Jiya Shankar denied giving her money to Palak.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar makes SHOCKING revelation about Palak Purswani to his ex Avinash Sachdev