Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt auditions inmates during a task; Will her choices match audiences' decision?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 42: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's 42nd episode was a thrilling one, filled with surprising and captivating moments that left the viewers astonished. As part of their weekly task, the contestants had to perform ration tasks to earn their weekly supplies. The task led to heated arguments, disagreements, and interesting incidents that kept the audience thoroughly entertained. During the episode, Bigg Boss made an announcement for the contestants. Bigg Boss called for a meeting in the living area and informed them that the perfect casting was crucial.

Pooja Bhatt auditions inmates during ration task:

Bigg Boss appointed Producer Pooja Bhatt as the casting director, and she had to conduct auditions for various roles right inside the Bigg Boss house. The task was unique and exciting. At the sound of chimes, the contestants were to go into Pooja's office, which was the activity room, and give their auditions for the roles assigned by Bigg Boss. Notably, the audience's judgment on Pooja's casting decisions would heavily influence their weekly ration.

Pooja enters the activity room, and Bigg Boss announces that they need to cast the role of a villain for an upcoming film. This role should go to a contestant who has portrayed their evil side interestingly on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Pooja then calls Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve for auditions. Manisha is the first to go in and she confidently says that she doesn't see herself as a villain at all. She firmly believes she should be the heroine, not the villain, and refuses to audition. Pooja tries to reason with her, but the argument escalates, with Manisha insisting that she will always see herself as the heroine, not the villain.

Next, Elvish takes his turn, and Pooja compliments his attractive and bad-boy persona, which she thinks makes him a great fit for the role of a clever villain. She asks him to perform a scene for the audition. After Elvish, Bebika steps in for her audition. Pooja is curious why everyone considers her a villain. Bebika Dhurve explains that her honesty can be harsh, and that's why people see her as a villain. Pooja also gives her a few scenes to act out, and based on her audition, Pooja declares Bebika as the chosen villain of the house.

Next, it's time to cast the role of the Hero's friend, known as "Hero Ka Dost." Pooja calls Aashika Bhatia and Jad Hadid for the auditions. Aashika goes first and immediately says that she doesn't see herself as just a sidekick to the hero. Then, Jad takes his turn and agrees to audition. Pooja is impressed with Jad's performance and announces him as the chosen "Hero Ka Dost" (Hero's friend).

A glimpse of the ration task:

Advertisement

The next role to be cast is for a character called 'Passing Shot- No dialogues.' This character doesn't have any important dialogue in the film. Pooja calls Aashika and Manisha Rani for auditions, but both of them are not happy with the role and don't want to accept it. Despite their objections, Pooja decides to give Manisha the title of 'Passing Shot- No dialogues,' which makes Manisha very angry.

Moving on, Pooja conducts auditions for the role of the 'Heroine' of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She only calls Jiya Shankar for the audition. After watching Jiya's audition, Pooja is impressed with her performance and declares her the chosen heroine of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

After completing all the previous auditions, Pooja moves on to the final round, 'Crowd Ka Hissa' (Part of the crowd). She asks Avinash Sachdev and Aashika Bhatia to audition for this role. Avinash follows Pooja's request and gives his audition, but Aashika refuses to participate in the audition. Despite her refusal, Pooja still assigns Aashika the title of 'Crowd Ka Hissa.' A little while later, Bigg Boss makes an announcement. Bigg Boss reveals that Pooja's casting decisions didn't match what the audience wanted. As a consequence, the contestants receive a basic ration instead of the premium ration.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know daily updates about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: These two contestants might make an entry in Bigg Boss 17; Report