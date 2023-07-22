Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid; Who won the captaincy task?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 35: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has an interesting ensemble of contestants who are busy entertaining the viewers by showcasing their unfiltered personalities. In the 34th episode, it was seen that Avinash Sachdev was assigned a secret task by Bigg Boss to remove Elvish Yadav from the captaincy race. Avinash was also asked to remove 3 contestants from the captaincy run and he removed Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, and Jiya Shankar. As Avinash completed the task successfully, another captaincy task was organized in the 35th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Captaincy task:

In the captaincy task, the candidates were Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid. Bigg Boss explained the rules: there were 5 stands with the candidates' names in the garden area, and the task had 4 rounds. The job of the candidates was to put clay on the BB sign on their respective stands. Meanwhile, the other contestants (Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan) not participating in the captaincy run would try to remove the clay from the candidate's BB sign whom they didn't want as the captain. Abhishek Malhan acted as the judge for the task. The candidates who could keep the most clay on their BB sign would be able to remove their co-candidates from the captaincy race. The one whose picture remained on the board at the end of the task would become the house captain.

During the captaincy task, Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan got into a fight over Aashika Bhatia. In the first round, Jad Hadid removed Falaq Naazz from the captaincy race, while in the second round, Pooja Bhatt removed Bebika Dhurve from the competition. Pooja won the third round as well and removed Avinash Sachdev from the captaincy task. In the last round, Pooja won again and removed Jad Hadid from the race. As a result, Pooja became the captain for the week.

For the uninformed, the contestants who are nominated to get evicted this week are Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid. It will be interesting to see whose journey will come to an end at the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

