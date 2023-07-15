Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls Jiya Shankar 'toxic', yells 'shut the f**k up'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is keeping fans glued to their screens. Be it Jiya Shankar's emotional confession or Pooja Bhatt's unfiltered opinions, the unexpected twists and turns are too good to miss. From controversies to arguments to wild card entries and sudden evictions, the season has been full of surprises and has only left the audience craving for more entertainment. In the 28th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, there was a heated argument between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar's argument:

The disagreement began after a task when Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev were discussing it. Pooja accused Jiya Shankar of causing groupism in the house by constantly changing her friends. Jiya denied this claim, stating that she never changes groups. Pooja went on to say that Jiya would call Avinash bad one moment and then talk to him nicely later. She also mentioned that Jiya would fight with Falaq and then patch up with her. Pooja claimed that Jiya's actions were inconsistent, like when she initially wanted Jad Hadid to be the captain but then removed him from the captaincy race to make Avinash the captain, citing that she was "paying Avinash back."

Jiya Shankar clarified that her decision to include Avinash in the captaincy race was partly based on wanting to repay him for something he had done, and she believed it was her opinion. Pooja criticized Jiya for ending her friendship with Jad and trying to be friends with everyone. The argument escalated when Jiya pointed out that Pooja had complications in her relationships with everyone. Pooja responded by claiming that her relationships were not complicated, but Jiya herself was complicated. Pooja also accused Jiya of acting like a child and using abusive language towards other contestants.

Jiya tried to explain that she genuinely tried to resolve any complications with others and that was just her nature. Pooja called Jiya "temperamental" and arrogant. In response, Jiya called out Pooja for having double standards. But, in turn, the actress-filmmaker taunted Jiya for her makeup, “Go put your make-up on and chill out”. Jiya replied in defence, “I have put my make-up on and I have curled my hair, I love it this way”. Pooja was seen telling Falaq Naazz that her game is getting weak because she is being friends with Jiya. While Jiya was seen defending herself, Pooja yelled at her, "I am not talking to you. Now, shut the f**k up. Shut up" As Jiya called out Pooja for abusing her, Pooja continued, "You don't frighten me and you don't impress me either."

The argument between Jiya and Pooja continued for a long time. Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev tried to calm down Pooja, but the tension persisted. Pooja later spoke to Jad Hadid and labeled Jiya as "toxic" and passive-aggressive. Since Bebika Dhurve wasn't present during the argument, she asked Manisha Rani for details. Manisha informed Bebika that she also didn't witness the entire incident. Bebika warned Jiya not to fight with Pooja and expressed her anger at Jiya picking a fight with her.

