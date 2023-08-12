Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt feels 'secrets bahar aa rahe hain'; look at top 5 Weekend Ka Vaar moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: The house during the first episode of the final aka eighth Weekend Ka Vaar was at peace compared to the other ones. The final weekend before the finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was fun-filled mixed with a tinge of roasting between each other with the help of stand-up comedian Amit Tandon as he made a special appearance to cheer the top 5 contestants. During the roast show, each contestant was asked to write quirky lines and undoubtedly some never-before-told secrets came out. Take a look at the top 5 moments from 8th Weekend Ka Vaar.

Here are top 5 moments from eighth Weekend Ka Vaar

Stand-up comedian Amita Tandon makes special appearance

In the first episode of the final Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss introduced the stand-up comedian Amit Tandon who made a special appearance to cheer up the top 5 contestants Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Elvish Yadav. He exuded wisdom while talking about the challenges of the game with the hardships of the lockdown. Amit Tandon's appearance as a new guest helped relieved the pressure the contestants are currently under, as he made them laugh at each other and joke about what would be one of their last nights in the house.

Contestants roast each other

Bigg Boss gathered everyone in the garden and Amit appreciated them for going 56 days without a phone. The contestants were asked to roast each other on stage, with Amit's guidance on script preparation.

Babika seized the opportunity as she playfully grilled Abhishek about his professional past while Elvish expressed his desire to humorously roast Pooja for her investment in Bigg Boss over directing a film. Notably, Elvish also roasted himself at the end to equal the roasting sheet.

Pooja Bhatt feels 'secrets bahar aa rahe hain'

Contestants roasted each other by reading the lines from their papers on which they wrote the roasting lines. Abhishek Malhan identified Elvish as the worthy runner-up, sparking laughter among the contestants. While Manisha sportingly roasted Elvish saying that she too will go to Haryana and join Elvish's system, adding that it is already broken in reference to Elvish's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' 'system' breaking.

And, Pooja Bhatt made a comment, "Secrets bahar aa raha hain" before roasting others during the task.

Pooja Bhatt labels Abhishek 'proclaimed winner'

The main highlight of the first episode of the finale Weekend Ka Vaar was the roasting show. During the task, Manisha mixed her flirtatious roasting with a humorous take on Abhishek's diplomatic demeanor. Pooja also joined and roasted Abhishek by branding him the "proclaimed winner."

Contestants receive gifts

At the end of the Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss asked each housemate to receive the gift hampers sent by Lenskart.

Meanwhile, Pooja was heard saying Elvish was a true winner in her eyes due to his maturity.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan will premier on 14th August Monday from 9 PM onwards on Jio Cinema.

