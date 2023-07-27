Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt opens up about her thoughts on love, admits to being possessive

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been full of surprises and drama. Pooja Bhatt, who is seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has already won the hearts of her fans. Pooja Bhatt is a well-known Bollywood actress who is also known for expressing herself when it comes to life and her loved ones. Her unfiltered personality and straightforward opinions are appreciated by the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Here’s what Pooja Bhatt said about being possessive in her 20s

During a recent conversation with her co-contestants, Pooja was spotted speaking up about her love life. Pooja Bhatt honestly revealed her perspective on love, showing her strong enthusiasm, during the live streaming. Expressing her strong enthusiasm towards love, the actress said that she had decided to take a vacation from it for a bit.

As Pooja Bhatt continued to speak, she revealed how her feelings have evolved towards love over the past few years. She also stated that she was very possessive and held strong onto every emotion in her 20s. The actress shared what she feels now and mentioned that her expectations from her better half have also changed. Pooja further explained that now she seeks a mind-to-mind understanding now and with someone who can share silence with her. She revealed that the journey of love has pushed her to a level of self-awareness and a better grasp of what genuinely means to her in a meaningful relationship.

Pooja Bhatt reveals actresses in the 90s were not allowed to talk about their love lives

Pooja had previously mentioned how actresses in the 90s were not even allowed to discuss their personal lives or to be specific their love lives. She shared, "In the 90s actresses were told not to talk about their affairs. They were allowed to talk about everything else but not about their love lives.”

Bhatt added, “But I was always open about my boyfriends. Mera funda simple tha... jab mere maa baap ko pata hai, toh kisi se kya darna."

Well, this is not the first time the actress shared her thoughts or opinions about life. In the earlier episodes also Pooja was seen sharing her personal and professional life anecdotes.

To get regular updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about her Bollywood journey: 'I only have regrets about things not done'