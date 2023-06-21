Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt opens up on her broken marriage; 'I didn't want to have kids'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E5: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Amidst this, it is seen that a few contestants are sharing a great bond and are also having heart-to-heart conversations. In the fifth episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt, who is now a Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, opened up on her personal life while talking to her co-contestant.

Pooja Bhatt talks about her broken marriage:

While talking to Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt opened up on her broken marriage and went on to share why she decided to part ways with her ex-husband (Manish Makhija). When Bebika asked Pooja whether she was married, the actress said, "I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why to live a lie. This was not a dress rehearsal, we get only one chance." When Bebika inquired whether Pooja's former husband was an actor, to which, Pooja replied, "He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man."

Bebika Dhurve asked about Pooja's former husband's birth month, to which Pooja replied, "He was a Capricorn. Which is why we got along very well." Bebika told Pooja that Capricorns are very practical they become good fathers. Further, the actress added, "That time, my heart was not in place. I didn't want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn't want to have kids and I couldn't lie. At the risk of never meeting somebody it is okay but I cannot live a lie. When we lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways."

About Pooja Bhatt's personal life:

For the uninformed, Pooja Bhatt had found love in Manish Makhija, who was an Indian VJ, and Mumbai-based restaurateur. Pooja and Manish became best of friends after their first meeting and soon love blossomed between the two. Pooja Bhatt got married to Manish in 2003 after dating for only 2 months. The two had parted ways in 2014 after 11 blissful years of marriage.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

