Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt REACTS to trolls calling father Mahesh Bhatt's hug with Manisha 'inappropriate'

The most awaited finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was hosted yesterday. Fans experienced a mix of excitement from the entertainment and heartache as their favorite contestants faced elimination during the gripping finale. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finalist Pooja Bhatt, who was the first to be evicted during the grand finale on August 14, has responded to the criticism her father Mahesh Bhatt faced after his appearance on the reality show for a family week.

Here’s what Pooja Bhatt said about the criticism

During the family week, Mahesh Bhatt entered the Bigg Boss house to visit his daughter Pooja Bhatt. While engaging with other contestants, he displayed his warmth and affection towards them. However, his affectionate gesture towards Manisha Rani drew criticism from netizens on social media.

According to the ETimes reports, Pooja Bhatt reacted to the criticism and said, “When Manisha hugs other contestants and asks for kisses then nobody has a problem. I think people forget duniya hum waise nahi dekhte jaise duniya hai actually (I think people don’t see the world as it is). If people actually think like this, good luck to them.”

The actress further mentioned, “I don’t think Mahesh Bhatt or I need to clarify or dignify this. He hugged and kissed Abhishek also, in fact, he spent the least amount of time with me. He told Jad Hadid that he’s the most beautiful man. Manisha Rani’s fans are getting a little hyper… but what do they have to say when she makes the lives of other females a little difficult.”

Pooja received accolades from both Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan for her composed and respectable approach in the reality show. Salman Khan even went so far as to declare that the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 could be aptly described as "Pooja Bhatt's show" due to her impactful presence.

Work-wise, Pooja Bhatt made her entry into acting at the young age of 17, in 1989, through the film Daddy. Her breakthrough moment arrived with the romantic comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), where she starred alongside Aamir Khan. This film marked both her major solo success and her significant debut on the big screen. Pooja Bhatt was last seen in Netflix web series, Bombay Begums.

