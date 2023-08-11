Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt recalls past financial struggles, having only Rs 4000 in her bank account

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E55: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has finally got its top 5 finalists and the journey is all set to end on August 14. The much-awaited moment when Salman Khan will declare the winner of the second season is approaching. Following Jiya Shankar's departure, the only remaining participants within the Bigg Boss house are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve. As the show approaches its end, the contestants are engaging in sincere conversations, making an effort to address misunderstandings and express their viewpoints.

Pooja and Elvish talk about Abhishek:

While talking with Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav shared his thoughts and feelings about being called a wildcard contestant. He said that the other participants didn't really change their approach in the previous weeks even after he joined. Elvish pointed out that they had four weeks to do something different, but they didn't. Pooja agreed with him, saying that the contestants missed an opportunity.

Elvish then mentioned that he talked to Abhishek Malhan again about Abhishek's statement that wildcards don't deserve to win. Elvish thought Abhishek might have just said it casually, but he realized he was wrong. Pooja also shared her disappointment with Abhishek's attitude and confidence. Later, Elvish spoke to Abhishek and said that he gives his opinions when necessary. Abhishek responded that the game is more about a person's personality than just opinions. Elvish observed that contestants were mostly sharing opinions without a deeper understanding.

Pooja Bhatt recalls past financial struggles:

In the middle of this conversation, Abhishek mentioned that he didn't like it when Pooja Bhatt referred to them as 'chote log' (small people), and he expressed his opinion right away. Pooja clarified that her words were misunderstood; she meant 'choti sochi' (small thinking). She said if 'chote log' meant status or position, then she considers herself much lower than everyone.

Pooja went on to share that her father, Mahesh Bhatt, came to the Bigg Boss house and told everyone that when she was born, he had only 1200 rupees in his pocket. She told Abhishek that despite being a top actress, there was a time when she had only Rs. 4000 in her bank account because she never asked anyone for money. She added that she's seen ups and downs, which is common in the entertainment industry. She concluded by saying 'chote log' means 'choti soch' (small thinking). She said that those who aren't willing to understand, won't understand.

To know recent updates about Bigg Boss OTT 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 47: Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt recalling past hardships and more; 3 unmissable moments