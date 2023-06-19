Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt REVEALS how she recovered from alcoholism at 44

Bigg Boss OTT season 2, led by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, began with a bang on June 17, taking the viewer's excitement to a higher level. From Bollywood celebrities and TV stars to social media influencers, the second season of this controversial show has an incredible list of contestants. These contestants have left no stone unturned to grab the attention of the viewers from the premiere episode itself. The contestants have also formed an instant connection and are seen sharing anecdotes of their personal life with their co-contestants.

Pooja Bhatt reveals how she recovered from alcoholism at 44:

During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha and fellow contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bollywood actress and contestant Pooja Bhatt bravely shared her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44. Pooja candidly admitted, "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit." She emphasized that addiction and recovery are often subjected to judgment in Indian society.

Pooja Bhatt added, "Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet?" Being someone who used to drink publicly, she realized that she didn't want to recover in secrecy. She believed that this was something everyone should be aware of. She said, "People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic." While talking to the contestants, Pooja mentioned that she stopped drinking when she was 44.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the premiere episode, several well-known personalities including Dibang, Ajay Jadeja, Sunny Leone, Pooja Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra and MC Stan were seen seated as the panellists who represented the audience. The 13 confirmed contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Superstar and Pooja Bhatt.

Within 24 hours of the show's premiere, Puneet Superstar became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free.

