Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about her Bollywood journey: 'I only have regrets about things not done'

Popular actress Pooja Bhatt is among the top-notch actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The talented actress has been a part of the industry for a long time now and has impressed the audience with her exceptional acting prowess. After shining on the silver screen, Pooja is currently seen in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. In the show, Pooja is applauded for her strong opinions and unfiltered attitude. Pooja has formed a close bond with all of the contestants in the show. Recently while talking to the contestants, Pooja opened up about her journey in Bollywood.

Pooja Bhatt talks about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In a candid conversation with Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestants, Pooja Bhatt talks about her journey in Bollywood and how she still feels alright in trying new things. She also discusses her decision to be in Bigg Boss. She exclaims that her life revolves around the thinking 'If you are the smartest in a room, you are in the wrong room.' She goes on to explain that she doesn't feel anything bad about things she has done in life. Pooja says, "I only have regrets of things not done, not for things done! I feel it is important to at least try, either you lose something or you gain everything." Talking of the show she says "We can't hide what and who we are. The audience understands everything. One =us will only win, it is important to try and give our best."

About Pooja Bhatt's personal life:

For the uninformed, Pooja Bhatt had found love in Manish Makhija, who was an Indian VJ, and Mumbai-based restaurateur. Pooja and Manish became best of friends after their first meeting and soon love blossomed between the two. Pooja Bhatt got married to Manish in 2003 after dating for only 2 months. The two had parted ways in 2014 after 11 blissful years of marriage.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and the fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app. As the show got a two-week extension, the finale date is now August 13.

