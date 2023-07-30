Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt to take an exit from Salman Khan-led show with Alia Bhatt; Report

Pooja Bhatt is currently seen showcasing her infiltered personality in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. From schooling co-contestants to moderating tasks, the actress has kept fans glued to the screens. However, there are reports suggesting that she might leave the show before it ends. It is said that her sister, Alia Bhatt, might come as a guest to promote her new movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and might take Pooja out of the show during her visit.

Pooja Bhatt to take an exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2?

A recent tweet by Bigg Boss OTT 2 fan page has been making headlines. The tweet read, "According to a Source, Pooja Bhatt ji has a contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is speculation that Alia Bhatt might make an appearance during this weekend ka vaar to promote her film and possibly take her sister, Pooja ji, out of the show. That's why she seen often entering confession room maybe for negotiating & discussions on contract. However, please note that all of this is assumptions. Stay tuned for further updates! #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak." However, there's no official confirmation about it.

Take a look at the tweet here-

Recently while interacting with the media during Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's promotion, Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her 3 favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Alia described Elvish Yadav as a "rocky personality" and said, "Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai system hai [Elvish is naughty, he has a certain way of doing things], it's entertaining. He wins hearts. He is very funny. I like him a lot."

When it came to Manisha Rani, Alia affectionately dubbed her the "Rani of the show" for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants. However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia's heart, as she fondly referred to her as the 'Rani of her ghar and parivaar' (home and family).

