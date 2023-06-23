Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt yells 'get off your high horse' during argument with Palak Purswani; Here's why

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E6: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting interesting day by day and there are no second thoughts about it. In the sixth episode of the show, the audience witnessed Bigg Boss calling out contestants for being fake, three contestants being sent to jail, BB money reduced to zero, and a lot more interesting moments. However, during this, Pooja Bhatt and Palak Purswani got into a heated argument which caught everyone's attention.

What happened between Pooja Bhatt and Palak Purswani?

While Pooja Bhatt was talking to Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid in the kitchen, Pooja was explaining to Jad that Manisha is very sensible. During this, Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar entered the kitchen. Pooja then pointed at both Palak and Jiya asserting that Manisha possessed a greater level of maturity compared to them. Pooja emphasized, "She is collectively more mature than you. She has wisdom which comes from a small town. Don't dismiss her because she is laughing all the time." Jiya promptly defended herself, stating that she had never dismissed Manisha's qualities.

Pooja Bhatt felt the need to clarify her viewpoint to Jiya and Palak, emphasizing that she didn't base her assessment of Manisha Rani solely on her behavior in the house. Pooja further revealed that Manisha had faced numerous challenges in her life. Palak responded that everyone had their own share of struggles. Pooja, however, accused Palak of never allowing others to speak and continued by stating that Palak and Jiya would never be capable of guiding their friend, Bebika, in the same way that Manisha did. Referring to the task, Palak was seen trying to explain to Pooja why she called Manisha fake. Pooja then interrupted Palak while she was talking and then, Palak told Pooja that she should at least listen to her.

This left Pooja Bhatt furious who slammed Palak and said, "You should learn to listen first and then tell me." Pooja tells Palak that she can't comprehend the conversation and she doesn't listen to anyone as she is always loud. Defending herself, Palak explains to Pooja that her voice is always high but Pooja tells Palak, "Manisha is wiser and you should come off your superior high horse." Pooja then yells at Palak, "You are not superior to her (Manisha)." Palak tells Pooja that she never let Manisha feel that she is superior.

Further, defending Manisha, Pooja tells Palak Purswani, "Get off your high horse, and you are not superior to her (Manisha). You live in your own world. If you'll gang up against others because they don't know how to speak English, then I'm not going to tolerate that. Manisha's heart is pure. You don't fool me. You don't have grace. People saved you by giving their own money and you then demand for coffee."

During this, Palak tries to explain to Pooja that she has a misunderstanding about her behavior. Palak tells Pooja that she doesn't allow her to express her opinion. The heated argument continues, and later Pooja walks off. Palak then gets emotional and cries after the argument, and Jiya Shankar consoles her and supports her.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

