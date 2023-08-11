Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pratik Sehajpal picks his two favorites from the show; any guesses?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is just a few days away from its grand finale. The final contestants are giving their blood and sweat to prove themselves worthy in front of the audience before the final voting commences. Recently, many actors in the television industry have given their opinion on the show and chosen their favorite contestants from this season. Now we have Bigg Boss season 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal commenting on the show and picking his favorite contestants.

Pratik Sehajpal chooses his favorite contestants from this season

In a recent video of Times of India, the Bigg Boss season 15 runner-up was asked about his favorite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and he said, “I am loving Bigg Boss OTT 2 and even if I am not following this season regularly I enjoy watching contestants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav on the show. After Elvish entered the house the game had changed all of a sudden. Well, whichever contestant takes the most effort will emerge as the best player. So we should just see who will win amongst them.’’

For the uninformed, Pratik Sehajpal first participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. He was one of the most popular and emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. In Bigg Boss OTT 1 Sehajpal finished in the 5th position choosing to walk away with a share of prize money. Following a successful stint in the OTT season, Sehajpal got an entry in Bigg Boss season 15 where he now came back with a much stronger game. From the first day itself, he managed to grab all the eyeballs with his clever game plan and commanding personality. In the show, he also maintained a friendship with his other two ott contestants Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty. The 30-year-old received massive support from the audience for conducting himself well and playing the game with utmost honesty and passion.

This time, the Naagin 6 fame emerged as the runner-up of the show and remained grateful to the show for giving him the platform to prove himself. Apart from Pratik Sehejpal, we had other former Bigg Boss contestants like Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Archana Gautam and Gautam Gulati choosing their favorite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be streaming live on 14 August 2023 at Jio Cinema. Recently, Jiya Shankar got evicted just a few days before the finale. The top 5 contestants of the show are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.

