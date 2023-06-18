Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar becomes first contestant to get ELIMINATED, makes exit within 24 hours

Bigg Boss OTT 2 had a grand premiere last night. The celebrations kicked off with Salman Khan's performance. From Bollywood and TV stars to social media sensations, the contestants entered with their performances on the grand premiere night. Within a few hours after the show went on the floor, one of the contestants, social media influencer Puneet Superstar received a warning from Bigg Boss. Reports confirm that the contestant has been eliminated.

Puneet Superstar eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2

In the history of Bigg Boss OTT, this is the first time that a contestant got eliminated within 24 hours of entering the show. Puneet Sharma, also known as Puneet Superstar, has been collectively evicted by the other contestants, leaving everyone astonished. Hailed as the 'public winner', Puneet's fans created a lot of buzz on the internet. His fans were rooting for him and many even shared that they will watch the show only for him. It goes without saying, that Puneet enjoys a massive fan following. During his entry, he assured the panelists and Salman Khan that he will be real on the show. JioCinema also took to social media to upload a photo of Puneet from the grand premiere, and wrote, "For the first time in history of Bigg Boss, an EVICTION in less than 12 hours! #PuneetKumar was evicted by the housemates."

Take a look at the post JioCinema shared:

Puneet Kumar's behavior inside the house

Initially, Puneet received a stern warning from Bigg Boss for his behavior. He was seen applying toothpaste on his face, emptying the handwash, and applying it to his hair. The warning mentioned that if he doesn't behave properly and other contestants are hurt by his actions, he will be eliminated from Salman Khan's show. While other contestants ask him to say sorry, Puneet made it clear that he won't say sorry for what he didn't do. In the same night, he was also heard saying, "Myujhe rakhna hai toh rakhho, nahi rakhna hai toh nikaal do, TRP mujhe nahi tumhe mil rahi hai."

