Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar gets a warning within hours of entering the house; Find out why

After a long wait, the wait is finally over for Bigg Boss loyalists as Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered last night. From Bollywood and TV stars to social media sensations, the contestants entered Salman Khan's show with their performances on the grand premiere night. The first day of the show also had a panelist which included personalities from different walks of life- Ajay Jadeja, Sunny Leone, Pooja Bhatt, and MC Stan. who represented the audience. Social media influencer Puneet Kumar, popular as Puneet Superstar was the 12th contestant to enter the show.

Puneet Kumar gets warning from Bigg Boss

Puneet Kumar enjoys huge popularity and has a loyal fan base who are rooting for the social media star. Hailed by fans as 'Lord Puneet', he made his debut in reality show with Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, within hours of the show going on the floors, Puneet received a stern warning from Bigg Boss for his behavior. He was seen applying toothpaste on his face, emptying the handwash, and applying it to his hair. Actor Avinash Sachdev also reacts to seeing his behavior. Soon, as the contestants sit together, Puneet gets a warning from Bigg Boss. It can be heard, "Puneet, ise aap akhri chetawani samjhe." The warning also mentions that if he doesn't behave properly and other contestants are hurt by his actions, he will be eliminated from Salman Khan's show. While other contestants ask him to say sorry, Puneet makes it clear that he is not saying sorry for what he didn't do. In the same night, he can also be heard saying, "Myujhe rakhna hai tih rakhho, nahi rakhna hai toh nikaal do, TRP mujhe nahi tumhe mil rahi hai."

Take a look at Puneet inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house here:

Initially, Puneet also expressed his disappointment when panelists took him down from rank 2 to 10th. He shared that he got less money because of this. For the unversed, the format of the show requires the Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemates to buy everything inside the house. They entered with Bigg Boss currency which they will have to spend inside.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Cyrus Broacha on doing reality show, 'You either grow in it or you really regret'