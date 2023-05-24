Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rajeev Sen REVEALS what's stopping him from participating in Salman Khan-hosted show; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has again become the talk of the town, and fans can't wait for the second edition to premiere on the digital platform. Just like the previous season, the second season promises to be more entertaining as Salman Khan has taken the baton to host Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actor has already shot for the promo, and it is expected to release anytime on the channel and its social media handles. The makers have also started approaching several popular personalities for participating in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Rajeev Sen talks about participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Rajeev Sen was in the news for several days now as he was rumored to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now clearing the air, Rajeev recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video wherein he informed that he is NOT participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the video, Rajeev shared what's stopping him from participating in the controversial show.

Rajeev said, "I am Rajeev Sen, and today I want to talk to you all about something. There's news that is going viral like wildfire these days, and it is about my participation in Bigg Boss OTT. It is said that I'm participating in the show and I am very keen on it. I had a discussion with my PR, and they suggested that I should share a video and clear things about my Bigg Boss OTT participation."

Watch the video here-

He added, "I think I should clear this once and for all if I am doing the show or not. I would like to say that I am not going inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, and the reason behind the same is that it is a very time consuming and longer commitment which I won’t be able to give to the show. I have never said no to work, and it is a very good opportunity. I have always enjoyed Bigg Boss."

Further, Rajeev shared, "I have decided not to do the show and make it loud and clear. I would like to thank all the love and encouragement that I have got from the fans. A lot of my fans wanted me to do the show, and even I was keen, but I truly hope you all will accept my decision with a big smile and thank you." Sharing this video, Rajeev captioned, "BIG BOSS OTT | BREAKING NEWS."

According to several reports, popular celebs such as Rajeev Sen, Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan are approached for participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

